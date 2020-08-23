1/2
Robert W. Turner
Robert W. Turner of West Hartford passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Bob was born in Oxford, England where his mother and father, the late Rose and Tom Turner happened to be working and living. After living in Paris, France for a while as England prepared for a war, the family moved to Grantham in the English Midlands. Bob attended the King's School until, at the age of 16, the family moved to the United States. He graduated from New Brunswick, NJ High School and then went on to earn a bachelor's degree at Rutgers University. After initial training at Quantico, VA, Bob was commissioned officer in the US Marine Corps. He served on Okinawa, the Philippines, Thailand and Guantanamo, Cuba. He was released from active duty with the rank of Captain. Bob was especially proud to serve his new country believing "The Corps is an especially rewarding career place for young people". The Hartford Financial Services company hired Bob, which is where he met his wife Mary Ronan, a constant love in his life. He served at the Hartford as an executive in the Personnel Department. Bob leaves his children Susan Turner, Thomas Turner and their spouses Manny Becerra and Maura Turner, as well as three grandchildren, Dylan, Kara and Ali. Bob's sister Rosemary Turner Lawson pre-deceased him leaving Bob's niece and nephew William Lawson and Elizabeth Roth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the West Hartford Food Pantry/The Town That Cares. For more information contact www.westhartfordct.gov or call 860-561-7580. Due to COVID-19 precautions a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
