Robert A. (Bob) Wamester, 89, of Middletown, husband of the late Bernice (Sambor) Wamester, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by his family at Middlesex Hospital, joining his lovely wife in eternal rest, who passed away last Monday, February 25th. Bob and Bernice were married for 67 years. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Peter and Mildred (Brazos) Wamester. A veteran of the Korean War, Bob served with the US Army. Bob was an engineer with Pratt and Whitney until he retired in 1987. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Middletown, a member of the American Legion of Middletown Post 75, a member of the St. Mary's Catholic War Veteran Post 1166 having served as the State Commander from 1991-1996 and as the National Commander from 2000-2002, also a proud member of the Polish National Home of Middletown where he enjoyed hours of playing setback with his wife as his partner. He was also a member of numerous civic organizations, and a fixture at American Legion Baseball Games. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Raczka and her husband Andrew of Middlefield; grandchildren, Robert Raczka of Middlefield and Ashley Labbadia and her husband Anthony of Middletown, great grandchildren, Brandon Raczka and Anthony Labbadia II; Bob is also survived by great niece Maureen Czentnar and husband Stephen and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mildred Elaine Potts, and great nephew, Russell "Rusty" Siecienski. Bob and Bernice shared a beautiful love story. It is only fitting that we celebrate their lives together in a joint service. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Mar. 5th) at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on TODAY (March 4th) from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Calvary Cemetery Fund in care of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 79 South Main St., Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.





