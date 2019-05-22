Home

Robert J. Weiner, 90, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019. Bob was born on March 28, 1929 and grew up in West Hartford. He graduated from Hall High School, went to Nichols College and served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Bob owned and operated a fruit and produce business at the Hartford Regional Market. He had a love for life and a passion for golf, video and photography. Mexico was a favorite travel destination, where he was able to visit regularly. Later in life he lived in Florida before returning to Connecticut. He is survived by his sister, Selma Weiner, brother, Stanley Weiner and sister-in-law Esther Weiner, and children Elizabeth Weiner (Chris Czaja), Julie Gill (Jason) and Max Weiner (Jenn Lovelace). He was predeceased by his brother, Morton Wein. A family graveside service honoring Bob was held Wednesday. Memorial contribution may be made to VA Connecticut Healthcare System Voluntary Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hullfuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
