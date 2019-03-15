Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Stabile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Ellen "Bird" Stabile

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Ellen "Bird" Stabile Obituary
Daughter of the late Mary and Robert Stabile passed away March 05, 2019. She was born in Hartford CT. She worked as an Office Manager for Saint Augustine Church. She leaves several cousins behind, Emery and Laura Zambo, Mary and John Calarese, Judith and Fred Austin, Joseph and Ann Zambo and Laura and Scott Reglin, along with their children Fred Austin, Kristina Calarese, Megan Zambo, Jessica Benavente, Stacey Zambo and Joe Zambo.The funeral will be held at Saint Augustine, Campfield Ave. Hartford CT, Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Followed by burial at St Philips Cemetery Rte. 74 Ashford CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.