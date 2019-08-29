Home

Roberta Johnson Obituary
Roberta "Bobby" (Moore) Johnson, 89, of Middletown and Old Saybrook, CT, wife of the late Louis Johnson Esq., passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Middletown, CT, the daughter of the late John and Grace (Wood) Moore. Bobby graduated Woodrow Wilson High School and continued her career as legal secretary for Attorney Louis Johnson until her retirement. As a matriarch of the Moore/Branday family, our incredible aunt exemplified the true meaning of love for her family and friends in every imaginable detail. Our family is honored for having her presence in our lives. She will remain as a role model for our family and friends, and we will always treasure the warm memories, love and laughter we shared from Middletown to Old Saybrook and beyond. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews whom she loved and enjoyed as if they were her own children. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Moore. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Brainerd, Mel Branday- Borowicz, Rita Moore and her brother John "Jack" Moore. She was very fortunate to have had wonderful friends including Gail, Ted, Betty and Jack. Her kindness, generosity, love of life and spirit will be sorely missed by all. The Funeral Liturgy will be on Saturday (Aug. 31st) at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the American Cancer Association. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
