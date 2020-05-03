Roberta K. Hemmann
Roberta K. Hemmann, age 87, of Deep River, died May 1, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of Edward C. Hemmann for the last 66 years. Bobbie was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Robert H. & Ida (Langton) Kittredge. She was a graduate of Wethersfield High School, 1950 and a 1954 graduate of the Willimantic State Teachers College (now Eastern CT State Univ.) Bobbie went on teach 1st grade at the newly built Bielefield School in Middletown until 1959. She also taught remedial reading and math at Haddam Elementary School. Later she would work for many years in the Assessor's Office in Haddam. Bobbie was a member of the Deep River Congregational Church and belonged to the Chancel Hand Bell Choir and was a master seamstress, making teddy bears and selling them at local craft fairs under the name of "Bobbie's Originals" In addition to her husband Ed, Bobbie is survived by her children; Edward C. Hemmann Jr. of Bologna, Italy and Joyce L. Bugbee (husband David) of Higganum, grandchildren Riccardo Hemmann of Bologna, Italy, Nathan & Sarah Bugbee both of Higganum. She was predeceased by her sisters Isabelle Isham & Ruth Fritzell. Graveside service will be held at Village Cemetery in Wethersfield on Wednesday, May 6th at 1 pm. A memorial service for Bobbie will be held at her church at a later date. Donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at the church or to the charity of one's choice. To leave a condolence or share a memory with Bobbie's family please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
