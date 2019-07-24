Babs Liverant, Oriental rug and knitting instructor and administrative assistant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on May 2, 1934, in Norwich and was a daughter of the late Pauline (Rader) Russell and Robert Russell. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Liverant Marquis and Roger Marquis of New York City and her granddaughter Paige Marquis. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Russell of Mexico City, and sister, Sandy Gartin of New York City, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. She lived in Glastonbury since 1970. Babs attended Mitchell College and UCONN. Her early career began as a secretary at WMAQ-TV in Chicago and lead to work at NBC-TV in New York where she was the executive secretary to Jack Paar, the host of the "Tonight Show," among other positions. She was an office manager at WPOP-AM and the manager of the Radio Traffic Department at WTIC-AM in Hartford. A talented craftswoman, she learned to make Oriental rugs and exhibited at fine arts and crafts shows in Connecticut since 1983 and at the annual Hartford Flower Show while teaching classes statewide. In the 1990s, she was the administrative assistant at two Glastonbury-based financial planning offices and since 2002, she held that position at HARC's Birth to Three Program. She loved organizing Broadway theater trips, attending Whalers games, watching UCONN basketball and tending her garden. Her greatest joy came from helping others and in watching her beloved Paige grow. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at The Glastonbury Boathouse, 252 Welles St., Glastonbury, CT, with Rabbi Marci Bellows officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service until 4:00 p.m. In Babs's memory her family requests that an act of kindness be done in her honor or a donation be made to the . Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. To sign the guest book for Babs, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019