Roberta (Chamberlain) LeBel, 79, of Manchester, CT, died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Manchester Manor. Roberta was born in New York, NY, on August 24, 1940. She grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. She worked full time and studied at night to achieve her associate degree. She worked as a bookkeeper for R. J. Olheiser for many years, Roberta enjoyed dancing of all types, especially ballroom, tai chi, Latin music and was passionate about arts and crafts. She leaves son her, Gregory S. LeBel and his wife Doreen of Ellington; her brother, Roger Chamberlain and his wife Joyce of Florida; her sisters, Janette Suranna and JoAnn Royal and her husband Alan all of Florida; and her two grandchildren, Matthew and Spencer LeBel. Funeral service and burial will be private. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.