D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity College Chapel
Hartford, CT
Roberta Stuart Cosby


1934 - 2019
Roberta Stuart Cosby Obituary
Roberta Stuart Cosby, 85, a resident of Seabury in Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Richmond, Virginia on June 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George Harris Cosby Jr. and Ellia (Nowlin) Cosby. Roberta earned a BS degree from the University of Hartford in West Hartford and worked as a contract analyst at Travelers Insurance Company prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. James's Episcopal Church in West Hartford and was a REIKI volunteer at Hartford Hospital. She enjoyed baking, knitting and sewing, having made hundreds of pillow cases for family and friends. Roberta also loved all four-legged creatures. A beloved aunt, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Ellis Cosby Cudworth, Betsy Moore and George H. Cosby, III. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at Trinity College Chapel in Hartford on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Burial at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, VA will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Trinity College Chapel. Checks should be payable to "Trustees of Trinity College" with 'Friends of the Chapel' in the memo line and sent to the Trinity College Chapel at 300 Summit Street, Hartford, CT, 06106. To make a gift online, go to https://www.trincoll.edu/givingtotrinity. Select "other," and type in "Friends of the Chapel." The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Roberta with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 19, 2019
