Robin Cicerella-Seed
Robin Cicerella-Seed Obituary
Robin A. Cicerella-Seed, 61, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Robin was born to Paul J. Cicerella and Marlene A. Colella in New Britain, CT on January 26, 1958. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary J. Seed of Cromwell, CT; her stepdaughter, Gina Marie Davies; her step-granddaughter Alexandra M. Davies; her mother, Marlene; her sister Tracy A. Cicerella; and many nieces, nephews and their children. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill on Saturday, May 4th from 12-2p.m. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019
