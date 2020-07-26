Robin M. Nichols passed away at Jefferson House on July 21, 2020. Born in Norwalk, Ct on June 27, 1947, her parents, the late Robert E. Nichols and the late Constance Tiffany Nichols brought the family to live in Newington in 1954. From then on, Robin spent her entire life in Newington, attending Elizabeth Green School, MKJH and NHS, graduating in 1965. She earned her BS degree in Elementary Education (with a minor in music) from CCSC (now CCSU) and continued on to earn her Masters degree there as well. Upon receiving her Masters, she was hired by the Town of Newington to teach elementary grade level students in Newington, which she did for the next 38 years until her retirement. She began with split days between John Paterson school and Elizabeth Green school, but the majority of her years were spent teaching at Southeast school (now Ruth L. Chaffee), mostly second grade and kindergarten. In addition, she was the Church School Director for a number of years at Church of Christ Congregational, and was Tiger Cub coach for Cub Pack 303 for several years as well. Almost as much as Robin loved teaching children, she loved music. Throughout her years attending Newington Schools, she played flute in the schools' bands and orchestras and continued during her college years. At an early age, she began taking piano lessons and by high school she was able to play several different instruments, some self-taught. She enjoyed singing, sang in her church's high school choir, and was very proud to have been told by one of her instructors that she had "perfect pitch" when singing. She was often called upon to accompany school and church school children in their many musical programs over the years. Most recently, she "rang" bells in the church's bell choir. Robin is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Vaille and Donald LaChance, her two nephews, Cory LaChance and his wife Jill and children Philip and Hannah, and Brendon LaChance and his wife Shannon and children, twins Harrison and Haley, Ava, and Jacob. Also, among a host of other relatives, she leaves her most special cousins Robert and Jane Schaefer and Sandra and Richard Lenington and their families. Besides her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frederick L. and Laura G. Tiffany, aunts and uncles; Evelyn and Casper Schaefer, Mary and Prescott Halsey and Arlene Nichols Davis. For Robin, we envision a joyous reunion with friends and loved ones who have gone before, especially with her dog Bumper. Her family extends their gratitude to Dr. Joseph Singh for his compassion and patience, and to the caregivers at Newington DaVita, Cedar Mountain Commons, and Jefferson House. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in the Edgewood Cemetery, Bridgehampton, Long Island, New York. Donations in her memory may be made to the Church of Christ Congregational Music Fund, 1075 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111 or the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting Robins family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net