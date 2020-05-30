I knew Rob a little bit when I was Kiltie's pet sitter up in Watch Hill. His mom, beautiful lady, Willma Ewert, hired me to walk Kiltie and I knew them for about 10 years or so. Rob was at the WH house sometimes when I'd pick up Kiltie for her walks, so we were acquaintances. I will say some prayers for the repose of Rob's soul. My condolences go out to the entire Ewert family.

Linda Norton

Acquaintance