Robinson William Ewert, passed away from heart complications at the age of 63 on May 21, 2020. Rob was born on December 4, 1956 in New York, NY. From a young age, Rob was an adventurer, chef, and avid sportsman. A "citizen of the world," Rob travelled extensively throughout his life, usually with either a surfboard or a flyrod. Wherever he went, Rob had a zest for life, laughed easily, and brought joy and laughter to those around him. Rob made friends easily and quickly, had a gift for language, and was able to communicate with anyone to find the best surf break, secret fishing hole, restaurant, bar, and nightclub every place he went. A graduate of Occidental College in Pasadena, CA, Rob was a broadcast executive in New England and part owner of WLNE television in Providence, RI before his retirement. Rob is survived by his wife Kaliegh Jagielski Ewert, sons Patrick Henry Ewert and William Robinson Ewert of Hartford, CT, his brothers Albert C. Ewert III of Bedford, NY; Mark V. Ewert of Washington, DC; Jonathan Ewert of Westport, CT; his sister Marcia M. Ewert of Hanover, NH; and seven nephews and nieces. An online memorial will be held, please continue to visit http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/robinson-w-ewert/ as details are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to The Atlantic Salmon Federation https://www.asf.ca/. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In addition, Rob will be remembered by his family and friends at celebrations of his life in his five favorite places: Rincon Point, Carpinteria, CA; Little Girl Flats, Harbor Island, Bahamas; Watch Hill Reef, RI; Eisenhower Rock at Parmachenee Lake, ME; and River Snizort, Isle of Skye. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.