Robyn L. Shumsky
April 17, 1989 - June 13, 2020 It is with great sorrow, pain and grief that we are left to announce the long feared passing of our daughter, Robyn Shumsky. The worry and struggles we witnessed throughout her years of addiction have been replaced by profound loss. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. For complete details visit www.leetestevens.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
So Sorry I remember babysitting her way back such a great kid
Kerri P
