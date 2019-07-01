Rocco "Rocky" A. Faccinto Jr., 84, formerly of East Hartford, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Hartford on July 31, 1934, he was the son of the late Rocco Sr. and Antoinette (Gallinoto) Faccinto. Rocky grew up in Hartford, graduating from Bulkeley High School in 1952. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. Shortly after his discharge from the Navy, Rocky began working for HELCO, eventually retiring from Northeast Utilities as an Infrared Specialist after 40 years of dedicated service to the company. Rocky is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 25 years, Cheryl (Kimball) Faccinto of St. Petersburg, FL; his four children, Jeffrey Faccinto and wife Linda, Sharon Costello and husband Keith, all of East Hartford, JoAnn Figueiredo and husband Elidio of South Windsor, and Suzanne Kelley and husband Brian of Greensboro, NC; two step-daughters, Jamie Wolfe and husband Don of Maricopa, AZ, and Dawn Erff and husband Rick of Largo, FL; five grandchildren he adored, Michael and Alyssa Figueiredo, Shea-lynn and Braeden Kelley, and Abby Erff. Rocky also leaves behind his sisters Mary DeToro, Lucille Berry, Delores Klein, and Joan Salamone and husband Robert; the mother of his children, Yvonne Faccinto; and many special nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Besides his parents, Rocky was predeceased by his sisters, AnnMarie McGee and Carmella Nelson and brothers-in-law Charles McGee, Floremond DeToro, Robert Nelson, Alfred Berry and Richard Klein. A memorial service for family and friends to celebrate Rocky's life will be held in St. Petersburg, FL at the convenience of the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 1, 2019