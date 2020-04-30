|
|
Rocco Anthony Toce, Jr., life-long resident of East Hartford passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on April 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital of COVID-19 complications. Born on September 18, 1932, in East Hartford, he was the proud son of the late Rocco and Susan (Cavallo) Toce. After attending East Hartford Schools, Rocco enlisted in the United States Army on September 20, 1949. He earned the rank of Corporal fighting proudly during the Korean War with the 2nd division, 23rd infantry. After being honorably discharged, he married the love of his life Joyce (Blinn) Toce, in 1952. Sadly, Joyce passed away on July 11, 1978 after 26 years of marriage. Rocco began an over 30-year career with the Town of East Hartford, retiring as foreman of the Street Department in 1992. Rocco would tell you that the utmost joy in life was his family, his greatest treasure and gift. He loved his family well, with compassion, steadfast strength and a wonderful sense of adventure and humor. Rocco possessed an uncanny ability to make everyone he met feel special. He leaves a legacy of incredible kindness and memories to keep us laughing until we see him again. Rocco was predeceased in 1956 by a 3-month old daughter, Karen A. Toce, and in 2010, his daughter, Joy A McLaughlin of Phoenix, Arizona. He so valued his visits with Joy, sitting poolside, relaxing together. Rocco was also predeceased by his brothers, Gerald Anthony and John Toce; sisters, Elaine Plungy, Annemarie Whitaker, Rosemary Hiltgen and Carmela Levere. Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Ronald Toce, (Kay), whom he loved playing "Setback" with every Sunday night; sisters, Teresa Brown (Robert) and Carol Kelly (Jimmy) all of East Hartford, and another brother Daniel Toce of Bristol. Remaining to carry on his legacy are his children; namesake, son, Rocco A. Toce, III and his wife Cheryl of Amelia Island, FL. Dad so enjoyed his many trips to the Island where he made many special friends. When travel was not possible numerous calls by phone kept father and son in consent contact and never apart no matter the miles. His eldest daughter, Asunda DiDomenico of Berlin was his favorite cook and often visited her for amazing Italian meals and hours of conversation. Rocco lived with his son, Dino and his wife Joann in East Hartford for the past ten years, playfully referring to them as "Mom and Dad". He loved playing cards with Joann while Dino repeatedly rearranged the furniture to ensure that his Dad would be comfortable and well cared for. Rocco's youngest daughter, Paula Liappes and her husband Gus of Andover rounded out the cherished group. Father and daughter lunches were a cherished event, especially if he could persuade her to go to Augie's and Ray's for much coveted Chili Dogs. Rocco also leaves behind his much-loved ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, all shared a special connection with their beloved Gramps or GG, each his pride and joy and all have special memories to hold in their hearts forever. On behalf of our Father, we would like to send a heartfelt tank you to all the staff at the Hartford Hospital who compassionately cared for our Dad. He appreciated all of you so very much, as do we. Due to the current health crisis, a private service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Rocco's name may be made to Hartford Health Care Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109 or Hartford HealthCare, COVID-19 Fund, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020