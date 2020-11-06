1/1
Rocco Antonio "Rocky" Gallicchio
Rocco "Rocky" Antonio Gallicchio, 80, of Newington, beloved husband of Carol (Taddei) Gallicchio, died Monday, November 3, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital with his sons at his side. Born in Laurenzana, Italy, son of the late Giam Battista Gallicchio and Teresa (Coluzzi) Gallicchio, he immigrated to this country in the late 1950's. Rocky was the owner of Gallicchio Home Improvement, located at 950 New Britain Ave., in West Hartford and worked as a Carpenter and a Contractor for 50 years. He loved designing and building homes from scratch. Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, John and Anthony Gallicchio both of Newington; sister, Francesca Coluzzi; a sister-in-law, Anina Gallicchio both in Italy and several nieces and nephews also survive him. Rocco was predeceased by two brothers, Nicola and Antonio Gallicchio. A Graveside service will be Monday, (Nov. 9), 12:00 pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. (Section 12). Calling hours will be prior to the services at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford from 10 to 11:30 am. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
NOV
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery (Section 12)
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
