Rocco C. Capobianco, 57, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Anthony J. Capobianco, Sr. and the late Shirley (Daniels) Capobianco. Rocco was a former Glastonbury and East Hartford resident, moving to Hartford about four years ago. He was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1982, where he excelled as a soccer player and wrestler. Rocco was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a self-made Handyman. Rocco was an avid New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox fan. In addition to his father, Rocco is survived by his son Dominic Capobianco of MA, his daughter Kiri Capobianco-Lang, her husband David Lang and his Grandson Caden Lang of MA, his sister Roxanne Capobianco Hassett and her husband Neil Hassett of Glastonbury, four brothers; Anthony J. Capobianco, Jr. of SC, Daniel Capobianco of ME, Lance Frazon and his wife Linda of Newington, Daniel Frazon and his wife Margie of Glastonbury, his father's currant wife, Karen Harpie Capobianco of Glastonbury along with her four children; Kristin Harpie of West Hartford, Brent Harpie of Newington, Justin Harpie of San Diego and Colton Harpie also of San Diego and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Rocco was predeceased by his step-mother Marianne Frazon Capobianco. Funeral services will be private. Burial, with full Military Honors, will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Volunteer Service, https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com