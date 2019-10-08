Home

Rocco F. Lombardi


1926 - 2019
Rocco F. Lombardi Obituary
Rocco F Lombardi, 93, of Ivoryton Connecticut, joined his beloved wife Kathleen on October 6, 2019, in heaven. He was born on January 27, 1926 to the late Anthony and Ida Lombardi. "Rocky" selflessly lied about his age to join the Navy during WWII and served on the USS LST-616. He later became a diesel mechanic and retired from Arborio Construction in 1988. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Old Saybrook, and a member of the Westbrook Elks Club. Rocky was an avid fisherman, frequenting spots such as Montauk during the summer. He will be sorely missed by his family: Anthony "Buddy" Lombardi of Essex, CT, Judy Rudsinski of Rapid River, Michigan, and Maureen Hyde of Inverness, Florida. Rocky was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Ida Lombardi, his wife Kathleen, and his brother, Anthony Lombardi Jr. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Resurrection Cemetery, route 145 in Westbrook. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2019
