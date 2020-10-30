1934 -2020 Rocco J. DeFronzo, of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on October 20, 2020. at the age of 85. Born in Hartford, Ct on November 4, 1934. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara. His parents Mary and Felix DeFronzo; his siblings, Felix DeFronzo, Jr. and Marie Grace DeFronzo Freese. He has one surviving brother, Frank DeFronzo. Rocco served for three years in the United States Marine Corps, with the rank of Corporal and received the National Defense Service Medal. A memorial mass will be held at St. Lawrence Martyr Church in Hanover, MD on October 30, 2020, at 10 AM. Afterward, there will be a private military ceremony at Crownsville Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Semper fi brother. Rest In Peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store