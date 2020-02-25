Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rochelle Bellerose

Rochelle Bellerose Obituary
Rochelle "Shelly" (Harley) Bellerose, 77, of Chaplin, wife of Robert Bellerose, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home. She was born in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Milton and Nora (LeClair) Harley. Shelly was a graduate of Windham High School in 1960. She enjoyed raising animals and boating and fishing in Mystic. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by a son Stephen Bellerose and a granddaughter, Stephanie Bellerose. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 25, 2020
