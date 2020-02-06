Home

Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
860-379-2897
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, formerly Immaculate Conception Church
New Hartford, CT
View Map
Rochelle Yourous


1949 - 2020
Rochelle Yourous Obituary
ROCHELLE YOUROUS Will be missed by her family EAST GRANBY – Rochelle M. Yourous, 70, peacefully passed away on January 30, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Rochelle was born November 26, 1949 in Berlin NH. Her Parents were Raymond and Juliette (Ruel) Pare. Rochelle is survived by her father, Raymond of Canaan NH; her two sons, Aaron Lang (Johanna Carey) of East Hartford and Daryl Lang of Meriden; and her loving and devoted sisters, Paulette Izumi (Ron Izumi) of Riverton and Denise Gray of Chichester NH. Rochelle is also survived by her much loved grandchildren, Chris, Grace, Danielle, Charlie, Donna Ann and Victoria. She is predeceased by her husband Steve of 43 years, her mother, Juliette Pare and her niece, Marisa Gray. Rochelle loved her family, animals and the farm on which she lived. One of her fondest and last memories was watching a newborn calf shortly after it was born in her back yard. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, formerly Immaculate Conception Church, New Hartford at 11:00 AM. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
