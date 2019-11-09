Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Roderick B. Banks Sr. Obituary
Roderick B. Banks Sr. of Bloomfield, CT was born on July 28, 1959. He died suddenly on November 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother Louise Lawrence Banks, daughter Anyce Banks, sons Roderick B. Banks Jr. & Rashad B. Banks, and 3 grandchildren; sisters Andrea Banks Daniels, Lisa Banks and brother Kenneth Banks. Rod was predeceased by his father Luther Banks Sr. and brother Luther Banks Jr. A calling hour will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Banks family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2019
