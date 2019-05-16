Home

Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Roderick Joseph Meara, 83, of East Hampton and formerly of West Hartford, died Monday May 13th at the home of his son David. Born April 15, 1936 in Hartford he was the son of the late John and Eileen (Devaney) Meara. Roderick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a retired Fire Fighter for the City of Hartford where he worked for over 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Emerald Society and the Niantic Rotary Club. Rod enjoyed dabbling in real estate and cars. He also enjoyed spending time at the Connecticut shoreline. Roderick is survived by his loving son David Meara of Waterford, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen (Rogers) Meara, his brother John Meara, and two sisters Eileen Arnini and Mary Metherell. Funeral services will be held Saturday May 18th at 11:00AM in Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery on Cottage Grove Rd. Bloomfield, CT. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of the service at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
