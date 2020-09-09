Rodney A. Belanger, 67, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of the late Sandra (Reynolds) Belanger, died Friday September 4, 2020 at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, MA. Born January 29, 1953 in New Britain, son of the late Rene L. and Irene (Gagne) Belanger, he had lived in Glastonbury many years. Since his retirement from ESPN, he has enjoyed his renewed passion for motorcycles as well as a continuation of his love for reading and trivia. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his two daughters and their husbands, Amanda and Anthony King of Windsor, Raenah and Eugene Kelly of Weymouth, MA, his brother Ronald Belanger and his wife Jacqueline of Southington and his two grandchildren Harper and Cole Kelly. Friends and family will remember Rodney for his jokes and his caring nature, but also for his love and pride of his family. All who knew him may take comfort in his eternal reunion with his wife Sandra and son Adam, whom he has waited so long to see again. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Thursday Sept 10 from 5-7pm (masks and social distance are required). Burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT. 06108. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
