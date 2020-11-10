1/1
Rodney Baker Sr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Baker Sr., 59, of Bloomfield, CT was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. Rodney was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on December 12, 1960 to the late Earl Baker Sr. and Lillian Baker. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Rodney Baker Jr., daughter, Monique Nitasha Baker, as well as a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of his lift will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11AM at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 10-11AM and Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Baker family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The First Cathedral,
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The First Cathedral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved