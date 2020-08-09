Rodney D. Higgins, age 71, of Lebanon, and formerly of Colchester, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 following a courageous and valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Bangor, ME on March 12, 1949, he was a son of the late Ernest and Erma (Gould) Higgins Madaras. As a young man, Rodney enlisted with the US Army and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War; he received several awards including Sharpshooter M-14, Expert M-16 and a National Defense Service Medal. Rodney married the great love of his life, Lori (Blais) on January 5, 1985 at Colchester Federated Church. The couple settled in Colchester where they built their home and raised their family together. Rodney worked first as an HVAC technician and then as a property manager for Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company for 30 years. His career journey also included managing properties for Citi Group, Cushman & Wakefield, MetLife, Prudential and Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. In his free time, Rodney enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping and hiking in his beloved home state of Maine. Watching western television shows and movies brought much joy to him. Enjoying Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and UCONN Basketball games was a favorite past time of Rod's. Above all, Rodney was a gentleman and a family man; he loved his family beyond measure and would do anything to ensure their happiness and well-being. Rodney will be greatly missed and always loved by his beloved wife of over 35 years, Lori Higgins of Lebanon; his daughter, Justine Higgins of Coventry; his son, Walker & his wife, Kylen Higgins of Hayden, CO; his siblings & their spouses, Philip & Tammy Higgins of Winterport, ME, Erma & John Evans of Dexter, ME, Laszlo and Babi of Dedham, MA; his sister-in-laws, Margot Higgins of Bangor, ME and Joyce Higgins of Middletown; his brothers-in-law, Marc Blais of Colchester and David & his wife, Terry Blais of Fairfield, ME; his sister in law, Joanne & her husband, Steven Cohen of East Hampton; and many nephews & nieces; and numerous extended family members & friends. In addition to his parents, Rodney was predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Elwyn, Ronald and Howard Higgins and Johnny Balint Madaras. Rodney's family extends their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Centers at Windham Hospital and Hartford Hospital, as well as, all the staff on floor CB2 at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate and expert care of Rodney. Rodney will be laid to rest in the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be private however a memorial service will be planned at a safer time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ron Foley Foundation, "Fighting Pancreatic Cancer" www.ronsrun.org or to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research www.lustgarten.org/donate
