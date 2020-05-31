Rodney E. Hicks
1949 - 2020
Rodney E. Hicks, 70, of Hartford, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born in Hartford on November 25, 1949, to the late Ralph and Mae Hicks. Rodney worked doing what he loved detailing automobiles for many years. He was an avid sports fan. He is survived by a brother, Ralph Hicks, Jr; three sons, Troy Hicks, Rodney Hicks, Tylon Hicks and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Julia Goolsby, Richard, Ronald and Jeffrey Hicks. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
