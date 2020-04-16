Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Caranfa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo A. Caranfa


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo A. Caranfa Obituary
Rodolfo A. Caranfa, 91, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 64 years of Assunta (Polce) Caranfa, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Villalago, Province of L'Aquila, Italy on August 29, 1928, he was the son of the late Donato and Vincenza "Maria" (Iafolla) Caranfa. He enjoyed gardening in his yard and working on his vehicles. Rodolfo had a knack for making home repairs and could figure out how to fix just about anything. An avid sports fan, he loved watching the Ferrari team Formula One racing, Italian soccer, the Tour of Italy annual races and the New England Patriots. More than anything, though, he was the loving and caring beacon of support for his family who could always be relied on for anything they needed. He will be dearly missed. Besides his wife Assunta, he is survived by his two children, Giandonato "John" Caranfa of Glastonbury, and Anna Caranfa of East Hartford; as well as his two cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Caranfa and his wife, Christine, of Willington, and Nicolas Caranfa of Manchester. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Achille Caranfa. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -