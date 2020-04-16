|
Rodolfo A. Caranfa, 91, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 64 years of Assunta (Polce) Caranfa, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Villalago, Province of L'Aquila, Italy on August 29, 1928, he was the son of the late Donato and Vincenza "Maria" (Iafolla) Caranfa. He enjoyed gardening in his yard and working on his vehicles. Rodolfo had a knack for making home repairs and could figure out how to fix just about anything. An avid sports fan, he loved watching the Ferrari team Formula One racing, Italian soccer, the Tour of Italy annual races and the New England Patriots. More than anything, though, he was the loving and caring beacon of support for his family who could always be relied on for anything they needed. He will be dearly missed. Besides his wife Assunta, he is survived by his two children, Giandonato "John" Caranfa of Glastonbury, and Anna Caranfa of East Hartford; as well as his two cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Caranfa and his wife, Christine, of Willington, and Nicolas Caranfa of Manchester. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Achille Caranfa. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury. Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020