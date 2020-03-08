Home

Dr. Rodolfo Gana Bulaong, 90 years old and a 48 year resident of West Hartford, CT, passed away on March 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Dr. Bulaong ("Rudy", "Papa Rudy") was born April 18, 1929 in Manilla, Philippines, son of Braulio Palumbarit Bulaong and Filotea Gana Bulaong, both of the Philippines. His surviving family includes his wife of 62 years, Irene Dorothy (Bugno) Bulaong, his 4 children and their spouses, and 4 Grandchildren - Cynthia Bulaong and Carl Rowley; Annemarie (Bulaong) Lemke and James Lemke and their daughter, Hayley Marie; Gregory Bulaong and Robin (Blayer) Bulaong and their son, Zackary; and Melissa (Bulaong) Foy and Jeffrey Foy and their daughters, Allison and Jessica. He also leaves extended family members in California and the Philippines. As an Obstetrician/Gynecologist, he worked for 50 years in his own private practice in Bloomfield, Hartford, Enfield, and Stafford Springs, CT in conjunction with many hospitals starting as far back as McCook Hospital to Mount Sinai, Saint Francis, Johnson Memorial, and Hartford Hospital. He proudly delivered about 5,000 babies safely into this world. Rudy was an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting landscapes and scenes from his many travels around the world. He was a member of the Society of American Magicians, loved reading, photography, ballroom dancing, and especially spending time with his family. His smile, sense of humor, and kind and compassionate ways will be missed by all. A private burial will be held for immediate family. Donations may be made to the in his memory.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
