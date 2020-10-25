1/2
Roger A. Bailey
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Arlington Bailey, 73, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Edna Donbrowo Bailey and Arlington Clyde Bailey. During his younger years, Roger participated in ballroom dancing competitions and was very active in DeMolay in Middletown. Roger was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of 1965. He attended Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford, giving piano lessons to adults and children to earn spending money. He enjoyed playing the Carillon at church and being the substitute organist in Holy Trinity. In 1968, Roger enlisted in the Navy where he was a hospital corpsman serving in New London and two tours in Antarctica followed by six years in the Naval Reserves. After his active military service, he resided for over 40 years in East Hartford, working for many years at Travelers Insurance in Hartford as an Assistant Underwriter in large Commercial Accounts. He was happy to relocate back to his family home in Middletown after the passing of his mother in 2012. Roger was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Middletown. Active in the Order of the Eastern Star of CT, he was a Past Grand Patron, member of Temple Chapter No 53 in South Windsor, a member of St John's Lodge #2, AF & AM in Middletown and a member of Rainbow Court, Order of Amaranth. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 51 years, Francine Arsenault Bailey, one son, Roger David Bailey and his wife, Kristina, of Bristol, who he thought more of as a daughter than a daughter-in-law, and his two grandsons, Jason David and Eric David, both of whom he hoped would remember him for his sense of humor. He leaves his brother-in-law, Roger Arsenault and his wife Carol of East Haven, his niece, Jennifer Moulton and her husband Eric of Enfield, New Hampshire, his nephew Jared Arsenault and his wife Jessica of Rochester, VT and their children, Cole and Tanner Moulton and Aiden and Addison Arsenault. Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by a son, David Arlington Bailey. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday October 28th, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St, Middletown, CT from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services, including an Eastern Star Service, will start at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Indian Hill Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be designated for the Youth Scholarship Fund in his memory, and sent to the Grand Chapter of CT OES, PO Box 143, Plymouth, CT 06782. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 24, 2020
Dear Francine and Family, my deepest condolences to you and your family and friends. I am truly sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Sharon Facey-Truglio
Friend
October 24, 2020
Gail and I could not have asked for a better neighbor. He was always there to help or just to sit and drink a beer with. May he Rest In Peace.
James Dougela
Friend
October 24, 2020
Dear Francine
I am sorry to hear about Roger's passing. He was a family man who loved deeply
May he rest in peace.
Sharon T. Higgins
Sharon Higgins
Friend
October 24, 2020
Roger was a fun loving guy. I will miss his sense of humor and his smile.
Myrtle Ross
Friend
October 24, 2020
Roger will always be remembered for his story telling of life’s adventures and his terrific sense of humor... May the lord cradle him in his arms for all eternity.. God bless.. you will be forever missed..Amen
John Connolly
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved