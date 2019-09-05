Home

Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
1964 - 2019
Roger A. Kolaczenko Obituary
Roger A Kolaczenko, 55, of Enfield passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019, at St Francis Hospital. He was born May 21, 1964 in Hartford, son of Elaine (Koos) Purvee and Anatole Kolaczenko. Roger was raised in Enfield and attended local schools and Prince Tech. After graduation he joined the US Army and served for four years. Roger was an Ironworker with Local Union 15. He also owned and operated Kolaczenko Farms, growing tobacco in East Windsor. He leaves behind his sons, Timothy Kolaczenko and Andrew Kolaczenko, a daughter Samantha Kolaczenko, and grandsons Vadelle Faulkner and Ethan Kolaczenko, all of Enfield. He also leaves his sisters, Laurie Preste, Tammy Ryan, a brother, Aaron Kolaczenko, a special uncle and aunt, Norman Koos and Erline Provencher, and many nieces and nephews all of Enfield. He was predeceased by his mother and best friend, Elaine Purvee. Roger was an active member of the Moose Club where he loved playing set back cards in leagues. Roger loved the outdoors. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, camping, going to swap meets, riding his motorcycle and having a warm cup of tea with family. Roger had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed by many. Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner Street, East Windsor, CT. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Enfield Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St, 1-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the . For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
