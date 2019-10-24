Home

Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
St. Catherine Cemetery
Broad Brook, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Belval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Belval Jr.


1961 - 2019
Roger Belval Jr. Obituary
With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Roger Belval, Jr. on October 22, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT on September 21, 1961. He grew up in East Windsor then moved to East Hampton where he spent the last 19 years. He is survived by his son Joshua Belval and his fiancé Shelby, his mother Mary Belval, his sister Linda Roy and her husband Raymond Roy, his sister Karen Michaud and her husband Dave Michaud, his niece's Heather, Jenna and Jillian; and his God daughter Nicole Ring. He was predeceased by his father Roger Belval, Sr. Roger enjoyed being outdoors, camping, having cookouts, hunting and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. His best friend was his dog Bella. He was a very kindhearted person who enjoyed helping others. He always enjoyed his job as a heavy equipment operator. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, October 28, 2019 between 10am-12pm with a Funeral Home Service at 12pm at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner Street, East Windsor, CT. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Broad Brook, CT. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
