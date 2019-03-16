Home

Roger Calderone
Roger Calderone, 93, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor, CT. He was born in Peru on December 1, 1925 and leaves behind his former spouse, his five cherished daughters and their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Roger's passions included cooking, world history, playing soccer, watching classic 70's and 80's sitcoms, professional tennis and wrestling, listening to Linda Ronstadt songs and soft rock. He will always be remembered for his vibrant spirit, witty sense of humor and strong work ethic. At the family's request, funeral services will be private. For online condolences, please visit brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019
