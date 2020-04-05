|
Roger Charette, 81, husband of the late Marjorie A. (Hallowell) Charette, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Roger was born in Ashland, ME to Alphonse and Mary (Carney) Charette on December 13, 1938 and as a child moved to CT living in Hartford, Unionville, South Windsor, Bolton and most recently Enfield. Roger was a Jack of all trades. He worked as a mechanic, truck driver and equipment operator. Roger worked various construction jobs throughout his life and until his retirement in 2008 he worked with his oldest son and grandsons. Roger's passion in life was NASCAR. He enjoyed driving stock car with his brother Willie as his crew chief until his wife Margie put a stop to driving. He also worked as a NASCAR Official alongside his brother Wilbur (Willie) Charette at Riverside Park in Agawam, MA. Roger always had a story to tell and enjoyed many hours at various coffee shops throughout his daily travels. Roger leaves to mourn his loss two sons, Kevin Charette and his wife Laurie of South Windsor and Keith Charette of Enfield who helped care for his father the last few years. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Wendy Rivera, Jason Charette, Brandon Charette, Joseph Charette, Jake Charette and Jared Charette. Roger also leaves behind 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a cousin Alcide Carney. Along with his wife and parents Roger was predeceased by his siblings Elmer (Al), Wilbur and Patricia. Due to the Corona Virus a graveside service will be held at a later date this summer. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020