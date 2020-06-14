Roger Chung, 68, of West Hartford, CT passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after losing a long and tireless battle with cancer. He was born in Hartford, CT on March 5, 1952 to the late Doo Chew Chung and Fung Ang (Dea) Chung. He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Hall High School in 1970. He was later employed by IBM as a Customer Engineer and a "Top Gun" Technology Support Specialist, retiring in 2014. He was a man of few words and many hobbies, he was a fantastic cook and enjoyed his boat, fishing with his brother, working on his cars and motorcycles, collecting firearms, making wine, and helping out his neighbors. As of late, his greatest passion was his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and attending "Bike Week" in Laconia, NH with his son, Richard, as he cherished both his bike and their time together. He is survived by his beloved cat, Bella; his 3 children Leah Chung, Richard Chung, and Leslie Chung all of West Hartford, CT; his brothers Christopher Chung and his wife Shui-Chun Szeto of North Granby, CT and William Chung and his wife Yuk Har Chung of Newington, CT; his sister Ann Chung Colino and her husband Mario Colino of Berlin, CT; and many relatives and friends. Due to the current Funeral Home health crisis restrictions, a casual "Celebration of Life" memorial will be held at his home for family and friends, Saturday June 27, 2020 from 1-5pm. Come share your memories with us, please email lchung305@gmail.com for any questions or more information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger's memory to the CT Humane Society, CTHUMANE.ORG. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.