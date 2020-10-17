Roger Dyson Larson, 84, of Berlin, CT passed away suddenly Tuesday (October 14, 2020). Born in New Britain, son of the late Harold and Doris (Dyson) Larson, he lived in Berlin most of his life. Roger was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1954, and was a former U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran. He worked at Berlin Tool & Die, Raymond Engineering, Sherwood Tool and Sherri Cup until his retirement in 2000. He was a former member and Deacon of the Berlin Congregational Church and the South Congregational-First Baptist Church in New Britain. Active in the Order of the Eastern Star of CT, he was a Past Grand Patron and current member of the Registration Committee of the General Grand Chapter and Worthy Patron of Lady Washington Chapter # 45 in New Britain; and a member of Washington Lodge #81, F&AM in Cromwell. Roger was also a former Scout Master of Troop 14 in Berlin; a volunteer at Masonicare in Wallingford; and was a former member and Assistant Chief of the East Berlin Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving is his partner of 30 years, Shirley L. Hungerford of Berlin; two sons, Glenn M. Larson and his wife Suzie of Barkhamsted; Christopher J. Larson and his wife Marci of Bristow, VA; a daughter, Beverly D. Larson and her wife April Judd of Guilford, VT; his former wife, Claire B. Hungerford of Georgia; two brothers, Stuart Larson and his wife Maryblaze of Madison; Gary Larson and his wife Leslie also of Madison; two sisters, Barbara Johnson and her husband Robert of Berlin; and Patricia Lagasse of Madison; many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Larson. Funeral services are Saturday (Oct 24, 2020) 2:30 PM followed by an Eastern Star Service at 2:45 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Calling hours are Saturday (Oct 24, 2020) 1 to 2:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Grand Chapter Office Fund and sent to the Grand Chapter Office, P.O. Box 143, Plymouth, CT 06782. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com