Roger Dauphinais died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a short illness at the Hartford Hospital. Roger was born September 5, 1932 Danielson, CT and attended St. James Catholic School in Danielson. Roger was from a family of seven siblings. Roger was predeceases by a sister Irene Trahan and brothers Lucien, Rene and John and survived by his sister Loretta LeBlanc and her husband Gerard of Norwich, and his brother Phillip and his wife Nancy of Thompson, CT, sister-in-law Ruth Dauphinais of Dayville, CT and his brother-in-law Normand Trahan of Plainfield, CT and many nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law Ray Buelow and his wife Ivy and their family in Willow Grove, PA and good friends Norbert and Sonja Bissonnette and Lee and Bunny Kliman and their families. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Alaska for 2 years and enjoyed talking about his time in Alaska. After Roger was discharged from the Air Force, after four years serving his country, he moved to East Hartford and went to work as a microwave technician for AT&T maintaining their microwave equipment at various locations throughout Connecticut and parts of New York. Roger met his future wife Eleanora Buelow in June of 1961 while vacationing with his brother Lucien at Hidden Valley Dude Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY. Eleanora was from PA and they had a long-distance courtship and were married in May 1962. When first married they lived at Rivermead Park in E. Hartford and then had a home built in Plainville and after 5 years they moved to Cromwell, CT for Roger's job with AT&T and have been a resident since 1968 and have had wonderful neighbors who are our friends. Roger is survived by his wife Eleanora of 58 years and his son James and his wife Connie and their adult children, Benjamin, Jeremiah, Kaetlyn of Chesterfield, MO and daughter Samantha of Osaka, Japan and his son Steven and his wife Debra of Glastonbury, CT and their son Andrew of Chicago, IL. Roger was very proud of his sons and their accomplishments and of their families. Roger was a quiet good man and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle and will be missed by all. The family would like to thank the emergency room of Hartford Hospital for Roger's wonderful care and for their passionate phone calls with updates on Roger's care to his wife Eleanora and his son Steven and his nephew Dr. Karl Dauphinais. No calling hours or flowers and graveside service will be private. Remembrance donations in Roger's name may be made to St. Josephine Bakhita Parish, 767 Elm St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 For online guest book please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.