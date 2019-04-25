Roger Emil Gaudette, 90, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 66 years of Dolores (Donofrio) Gaudette, entered into eternal rest with his caring family by his side on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Bristol on November 20, 1928, a son of the late Joseph and Doria (St. Pierre) Gaudette, he had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 67 years. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Tractor Trailer Driver for over 40 years. He drove for First National Stores, East Hartford for 25 years, Wonder Bread/Continental Baking, East Hartford for several years, and retired from Park Trucking, East Hartford. A devout catholic, Roger was a longtime active communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's Basketball team.Along with his beloved wife Dolores, Roger is survived by a son, Joseph "Joe" Gaudette and his wife, Georgia, of Manchester; a daughter, Judy G. O'Brien of Aurora, IL; three adored grandchildren, Natalie Gaudette of Milford, Joseph "Joe" O'Brien of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Marijo O'Brien of Chicago, IL. He also leaves a brother, Norman Gaudette and his wife, Patricia, of Columbia; two sisters, Gloria Mecteau of Hebron, Laurette Carpenter of Manchester; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with his parents, Roger was predeceased by a brother, Morris Gaudette of Hartford; and three sisters, Jeanine Corrette of East Hartford, Yvette Monroe of Marlborough, and Dodi Carter of Florida.A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (April 26, 2019) at 11 am at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. (Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Friday morning). Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary