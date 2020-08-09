1/2
Roger J. Albert
1945 - 2020
Roger J. Albert, 74, the beloved husband of Yveline (Viel) Albert for the last 53 years, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Roger was born December 4, 1945, in St. Agatha, ME. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. He had lived in Marlborough the last 46 years and was an employee of AT&T in New Haven and Hartford for 30 years retiring as a Director of MLT. Roger had a heart of gold and was a great samaritan to all. Besides his wife Yveline, he is survived by his son Roger Brian Albert and his wife Kristina and their daughter Makenzie all of East Haddam, he was predeceased by his son Craig Albert but is survived by Craig's wife Amanda of Andover; and children Caleb McMullin of Granby and Zoe Albert of Andover. Also surviving Roger are his brothers Carl and his wife Maureen Albert, Ron Albert, his sisters Georgette and her husband Ron Beaulieu, Carlene Bourque, Jacqueline and her husband Herman Cyr, and Carmen and her husband Roger Theriault and many niece and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Ave. Glastonbury on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 4-5:30 pm. (Masks and social distancing are required) A private burial will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 8, 2020
Sorry to hear about Roger. He was my neighbor when I lived in Madawaska ME. Apparently he suffered significantly before he passed away, and I'm sure he's much happier in heaven.
Ron Grandmaison
Neighbor
August 8, 2020
Roger you will be missed,to me you were my big brother not a cousin. RIP till we meet again. You are now pain free and enjoying all the family members that were at the gate to meet you.
Elaine R Dionne
Sister
