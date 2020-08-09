Roger J. Albert, 74, the beloved husband of Yveline (Viel) Albert for the last 53 years, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Roger was born December 4, 1945, in St. Agatha, ME. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. He had lived in Marlborough the last 46 years and was an employee of AT&T in New Haven and Hartford for 30 years retiring as a Director of MLT. Roger had a heart of gold and was a great samaritan to all. Besides his wife Yveline, he is survived by his son Roger Brian Albert and his wife Kristina and their daughter Makenzie all of East Haddam, he was predeceased by his son Craig Albert but is survived by Craig's wife Amanda of Andover; and children Caleb McMullin of Granby and Zoe Albert of Andover. Also surviving Roger are his brothers Carl and his wife Maureen Albert, Ron Albert, his sisters Georgette and her husband Ron Beaulieu, Carlene Bourque, Jacqueline and her husband Herman Cyr, and Carmen and her husband Roger Theriault and many niece and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Ave. Glastonbury on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 4-5:30 pm. (Masks and social distancing are required) A private burial will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
