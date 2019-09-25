Home

Roger J. Gallipo


1932 - 2019
Roger Gallipo, 87, of East Windsor, beloved husband of Pauline Gallipo, entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Roger's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 19 from 5 to 8 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring Street, Windsor Locks. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9 am for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 25, 2019
