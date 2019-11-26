Hartford Courant Obituaries
Roger J. Lagueux, 82, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Ann Lagueux, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Hartford, he lived in West Hartford over 60 years. Roger was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hartford. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1997. After retirement, Roger was a member of the Army Military Honor Guard for funeral ceremonies. He was an active member of the Franco American War Veterans and a member of St. Jean Baptiste, New Britain. Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Robert Lagueux and his wife Sheri; two daughters, Patricia Carrier and her husband Donald Levesque, Kathy MacGregor and her husband Scott; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Roger was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters, Clement and Lucien Lagueux, Estelle Majoy and Lys Gionfriddo. Funeral procession will be Wednesday, (Nov. 27), 9:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hartford. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be TODAY (Nov. 26) from 5 to 7 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
