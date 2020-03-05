Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322

Roger James Williams

Roger James Williams, 87, a life long resident of West Hartford, died peacefully Sunday March 1 at Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts. Roger, an Army Veteran, was a graduate of St. Thomas Seminary and Saint Anselm College. He was employed for over 35 years at the State of Connecticut. Roger's voice and lively character would fill any room and touch every heart. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Roger was predeceased by his wife Hedwig S. Williams and brothers Thomas & John Williams. Calling hours are Sunday the 8th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford. Funeral Mass will be Monday the 9th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 79 New Park Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Directions and expanded obituary may be found at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
