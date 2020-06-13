Roger Lawrence Willequer passed away at 12:30am on June 3, 2020, just over a month shy of his 85th birthday. He walked into Heaven with the aide and comforts offered by the loving staff of Autumn Lake Healthcare in Cromwell, CT. Roger was born on July 5, 1935 in Bristol, CT to Albert and Ella Willequer and was one of 6 siblings. On November 5, 1955 he married his wife of 63 years ,Anita. He was a dedicated brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Roger received a National Defense Service Medal for his service in the Marines from 1952-1960. Prior to his service he was a baker's helper at Harvest Bakery and worked at Lake Compounce in Bristol, CT. After his service he and his wife, Anita (1935-2017), went on to have 4 children Roland (who passed as an infant), Roger, Jr. (Butch), Tammy, and Adam. He was a founding elder of Hillside Community Church (formerly known as New Covenant Church) in Bristol, CT and was known as the Hawk on the church softball team in the 80s. He was a faithful member of the congregation and gave his all to live as Christ lived. Roger was a hard-working employee at Acme Rivet for 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, watching UCONN Huskies basketball, McDonald's coffee, a good glass of red wine, and playing cards with friends and family. Roger is survived by his children, Roger L. Willequer, Jr., Tammy Kelly and her husband Dave, Adam Willequer and his wife Sharo, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his sister Robin Landrette, and his brother Roland Willequer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to state regulations a date for a memorial service has not been determined at this time, however one will be held in the coming months at Hillside Community Church.



