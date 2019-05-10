Home

Roger Lee Butler, Sr., 92, departed this life on May 4, 2019. He was born in Pickens, SC on May 27, 1926 to the late Lovonia Butler and Elizabeth Rogers Butler. Prior to his retirement, Roger was a foreman for Finn Manufacturing. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Naomi (Evans) Butler, a son, Roger Butler, Jr. and a sister, Margaret Butler. Please make all donations to Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095, in memory of Roger Lee Butler, Sr. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. Interment, with military honors, will take place at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT at 1:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Butler family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019
