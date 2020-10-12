It is with deep sorrow that the family of Roger Michaud, 86, announces his passing on Oct. 9, 2020. He was born in Frenchville, Maine during a blizzard in 1934. His parents were Albert and Laura Michaud. He was also married to Viola for 56 years before her passing in 2014. A proud veteran, Roger served in the U.S. Army. He was known for being a Great Barber - at Rogers Barber Shop in New Britain for 43 years, where he will also be remembered for his camaraderie. He had a great love for nature and birds, he also was an avid gardener - 'what a green thumb he had!'. He leaves his daughters, Karen Guerette of Unionville, CT, Denise Stone and husband Nelson, granddaughter, Samantha, and great granddaughter, Jayden, all of Oklahoma. Beloved brother to Bernette Ricci of Vernon, CT, Joline Celentano of Maryland, Jeanne Gray of Berlin, CT, and several nieces and nephews. Roger is also predeceased by his brothers, Elmer, Reno, Robert and Jeslyn. A thanks to the caregivers, for their special care and compassion of Roger, Janelle, Rita and Hilda. A time of visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 9:30 to 11:00am, followed by a Prayer Service at 11:00am at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Alzheimer's Association
P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 And in Rogers words: "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN"