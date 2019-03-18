Roger P. Cerbie, 87, of Wallingford, formerly of Meriden, passed away March 15, 2019 at his residence at Masonicare of Wallingford.Born in Secaucus, New Jersey on October 26, 1931, Roger is the son of the late Peter and Carrie (Cimler) Cerbie. He is survived by his sons, Mark Cerbie and his wife, Barbara, of Meriden and Steven Cerbie and his wife, Elizabeth, of Middletown; his daughter, Suzanne Rose Cerbie of Centerville, VA; and his granddaughters, Amy Suzanne Cerbie and Megan Elizabeth Cerbie. He is predeceased by his wife Marion (Zuroski) Cerbie.He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who was loved by all. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Roger is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as sales engineer for Cerro Metal Products after military service until retirement. He was a man of many passions and interests throughout his life which he always threw himself into 110%. He was an active member of Center Congregational Church in Meriden where he served as deacon. He is a Past Master of Masonic Sequin Lodge in Newington. His true passion was the theater where he was a playwright and actor in the local community theater. Throughout his life he also enjoyed photography, fishing, sailing his Sunfish, woodworking and furniture building, rooting on The Sox, model plane building and flying and model trains.His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Center Congregational Church, 474 Broad Street, Meriden. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Department of Connecticut, 35 Cold Spring Rd., Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.





