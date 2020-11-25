Roger Raymond Lesieur, 82, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, November 23, 2020, the 20th anniversary day of his heart transplant. Roger was the beloved husband of 52 years to Mona (Bibeau) Lesieur. He was born on November 13, 1938 in Nashua, New Hampshire, son of the late Raymond and Agnes (Parent) Lesieur. Roger was a graduate of Nashua H.S. and W.P.I, in Worcester, MA, and then enlisted into the service with the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War as 1st Lt. He retired in 2010 after 46 years with United Technologies/ SWEF, South Windsor, developing processes to convert fuels to hydrogen & fuel purification for fuel cell use. Received 39 patents & the prestigious Mead Award. He was a devout parishioner of 52 years at St. Bernard Church where he taught CCD for 25 years and a Eucharistic Minister for 15 years. In addition to his loving wife Mona, he is survived by two sons, David Lesieur of Manchester and James Lesieur & wife Audrey of Unionville. A sister Ann Marie Casey, a brother-in-law, Bertrand Dufour, also a sister-in-law Diane Dubreuil & husband Pat, and brother-in-law, John Bibeau & wife BarriJo all of Nashua, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Dufour. Due to the health crisis funeral services for Roger will be private at the convenience of the family and a private committal service will take place in St. Louis Cemetery in Nashua, NH. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, 23 Simon Rd. Enfield, CT 06082 or to the Sisters of Holy Cross, 377 Island Pond Rd. Manchester, NH 03109. Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com
.