Roger Samuel Adamy, 90, formerly of Venice Florida, passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at the Saybrook at Haddam. He was born in Manchester Connecticut, June 22, 1928 to the late Samuel Adamy and Ruth Frances Adamy(Massey). In high school Roger lettered in soccer and was a member of the Hi-Y. After graduating from Manchester High School, Roger proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1946-1948. He was on the carrier, USS Philippine Sea with Rear Admiral Byrd and the mission"Operation High Jump" South Pole Expedition. This cruise was carrying the first ever DC3 transport planes, the largest transport planes ever launched from a carrier deck. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Chotkowski (Adamy) and fiancé Edward Kelley (Cromwell) of East Hampton CT, son Mark Adamy of Nyack New York, and step son Paul Karrer and wife Mira, of Monterey California, and sister and brother in law Ruth (Adamy) and Ron Sloan of South Carolina, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, David Adamy. A celebration of life, with full military honors, will be held on Saturday, June 8th, from 12 -3 pm at Chateu Le Gari, 303 S Main Street, Marlborough, CT. The family requests that no flowers be sent, but instead donations be made in Roger's memory to Middlesex Health Hospice Program at Middlesex Health Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street Middletown CT 06457.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 27, 2019