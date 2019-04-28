Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Roger Singleton Obituary
Roger E. Singleton, 59, departed this life on April 21, 2019. He was born in Georgetown, SC on March 23, 1960 to Mary E. Singleton-Campbell and the late David Cooper. Roger was a very giving person and he loved his family dearly.In addition to his mother, he also leaves to cherish his memory, stepfather, Victor W. Campbell; daughters, Rhonda Michelle Singleton and Latice Whitney Singleton; grandchildren, Malachi Jamal Fable and Julieta Loriann Millet; brothers, Frederick D. Dennis, Jeffery Cooper and Gerald Cooper; sister, Patricia A. Clay-Holiday; Janice Hill, Constance Johnson and Charlotte J. Brown, who grew up as Roger's sisters. In addition to his father, he was also predeceased by his wife, Loria A. Knowlin-Singleton and one daughter, Lakena Eraka Singleton.Even though it is customary to send flowers, please also feel free to make donations to 1) The Lupus Foundation of America, CT Chapter or 2) KLC of CT, Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the name above every name, 11 Park Street, Vernon, CT.A wake will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00PM – 9:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. A celebration of Roger's life and burial will take place at a later date in Georgetown, SC. To leave a message of comfort for the Singleton family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019
