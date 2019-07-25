GUILFORD, CT July 22, 2019: Roger William Wardwell, 84, died peacefully surrounded by family and caretakers at Apple Rehab in Guilford CT following a prolonged period of illness. He is survived by his wife Sarah (Beth) Rawson Wardwell; two daughters Catherine (Cathy) Wardwell Bashore of Baltimore, MD and Martha (Marty) Wardwell Newbury of Madison, CT; a granddaughter Susan (Susie) Ann Bashore of Baltimore, MD; three nieces; and his beloved dog Maggie. A graduate of Yale University School of Engineering (1956) and the University of Bridgeport Graduate School of Business Administration, Mr. Wardwell served in management/engineering positions in CT manufacturing corporations including Olin's Winchester Western Division in New Haven, Colt Industries in Hartford, and Burndy Corporation, formerly of Norwalk CT. Mr. Wardwell is a veteran of the US Army Signal Corps, stationed in Berlin, Germany. While there, his record as a lettered member of the Yale Champion Swimming Team and love of music led to other assignments and travel with the US Army / Europe Swimming Team and the US Army Band in Germany. On retirement, he was a manufacturing consultant and partnered in an engineering / executive search firm, followed by 10 years in his own business. Since his full retirement he has been a devoted volunteer with SCORE Guilford Chapter, counseling owners of small businesses, both start-ups and existing, to help them thrive and succeed. A memorial service will he held Friday, July 26th at 11:00 AM, at the First Congregational Church on the Green in Guilford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019